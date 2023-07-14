Super League: Hull KR new boy Brad Schneider the golden-point hero | Huddersfield Giants rout Wakefield Trinity

Brad Schneider is mobbed by his Hull KR team-mates after kicking the winning goal against Leeds

We round-up Friday's non-televised Betfred Super League action as Brad Schneider enjoyed a debut to remember for Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants overwhelmed Wakefield Trinity...

Leeds Rhinos 18-19 Hull Kingston Rovers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Schneider had an amazing debut for Hull KR, scoring the opening try before kicking the winning drop-goal against Leeds Rhinos Schneider had an amazing debut for Hull KR, scoring the opening try before kicking the winning drop-goal against Leeds Rhinos

Brad Schneider capped a dream debut for Hull KR with a winning drop-goal in golden point extra-time to end Leeds' three-match winning run at Headingley.

The half-back recently joined the Robins from NRL side Canberra Raiders on a deal until the end of the season and kept his composure to send the ball through the posts in the third minute of extra-time.

"I was really pleased for Brad because he only got off the plane last week," Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said.

"I said for everyone to be patient because he's a young half-back, but this was a debut that he will always remember."

Hull KR led through Schneider's early try but Leeds soon replied courtesy of Jarrod O'Connor's close-range finish before centre Tom Opacic and winger Louis Senior added further scores for the visitors.

The Rhinos pulled one back before the break through Corey Johnson and in the 53rd minute Ash Handley pounced to score in the left corner for his 100th Super League try on his 200th career appearance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers

Rhyse Martin kicked the conversion to tie the scores, but Schneider won it in extra-time after missing an earlier drop-goal attempt.

"I'm not sure who the best team was tonight - I thought we had the better of the play generally but they got the points," Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said.

"We competed hard all the way to the end and had the better of the energy battle but just let ourselves down with a bit of execution."

Huddersfield Giants 34-6 Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield's Super League revival hit the buffers in emphatic fashion as resurgent Huddersfield ran in six tries to claim victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Seven days after their rousing golden-point win over Wigan Warriors which inspired hope of a great escape to beat all others, the bottom club were served a timely reminder of the size of the task still ahead of them if they are to beat the drop.

"I thought we were outplayed from minute one," Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth said. "I don't know if we've just fallen in love with ourselves riding a couple of good wins, and forgetting the basics of the game."

In contrast, the Giants built on last week's shock win over Catalans Dragons with an utterly-dominant performance which suggests they could still salvage something from a campaign which until last week had threatened to descend into a relegation scrap.

The Giants' shift in fortunes was encapsulated by the form of Chris McQueen - fresh from his superb two-try show in Perpignan - who took just four minutes to cruise over the line and give his side the lead.

Sam Halsall goes over for a try in Huddersfield's win over Wakefield

Two scores from Tui Lolohea and further tries from Kevin Naiqama, Sam Halsall and Jermaine McGillvary put the gloss on an outstanding team display in which Olly Russell kicked 10 points. Samisoni Langi's try, converted by Max Jowitt, accounted for Wakefield's tally.

"It looked more like us - we're getting back to our DNA," Giants head coach Ian Watson said. "I thought our intent and the way we started the game was outstanding.

"With ball in hand we were patient and we could have had a few more. It's good that we're creating those opportunities and we're getting back more to us now."