Super League: Hull KR secure home semi-final as Leeds Rhinos miss out on place in play-offs

Hull KR shrugged off some early nerves to confirm a second-place finish in this season's Betfred Super League with a pressure-filled 26-16 win over Leeds at Craven Park.

Second-half tries from Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Joe Burgess did enough to guarantee Willie Peters' men a home play-off semi-final in a fortnight's time as they look to seal their place at Old Trafford for the first time.

The Robins, badly missing their suspended captain Elliot Minchella, had huffed and puffed through the first period and given Leeds, smarting from last week's 38-0 loss at champions Wigan Warriors, slim hope of booking their own improbable play-off berth.

Brad Arthur's men needed to win and rely on at least two other results, but a series of handling errors meant they failed to keep their own part of the bargain, with the Rhinos missing out on the post-season for the second straight year.

Victory for Hull KR also ensured they pipped Warrington Wolves into second, despite this season's Betfred Challenge Cup runners-up easing past London Broncos 54-0 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Image: Joe Burgess celebrates his try for Hull KR as they booked a home semi-final with victory over Leeds

Robins overcome early nerves to clinch second

Hull KR, so clinical in last week's shutout win at Leigh, were anything but in the early stages and their uncertainty was punished by Rhyse Martin, who has already confirmed he will be moving to Sewell Group Craven Park next season.

The Papua New Guinea second-row jinked over off an excellent short pass from Brodie Croft, but he missed the chance to extend the Rhinos' lead to six when he crashed his simple-looking conversion off the left-hand upright.

Image: Rhyse Martin opened the scoring for Leeds against Hull KR

Martin came close again before the hosts finally got into gear, with ex-Leeds hooker Matt Parcell evading two tackles to charge in under the posts before Mikey Lewis kicked the Robins in front to the evident relief of the home supporters.

But Hull KR failed to kick on and, despite another half-chance for Opacic, it was Leeds who regained the lead through Alfie Edgell, who threw the dummy and caught the Rovers' defence flat-footed to score the visitors' second.

The otherwise excellent Edgell endured a moment to forget three minutes from the break when he dropped a high kick from Lewis and let in the lurking Peta Hiku to slap down the loose ball and make it 10-10 at the break.

Hull KR came out firing at the start of the second half and it took them eight minutes to restore their lead when they took advantage of a repeat set on the Rhinos' 10 to execute a clever move which sent Opacic over before Lewis horribly skewed his kick.

Image: Hull KR's Tom Opacic dives over for a try in the win over Leeds

Four points were plainly not enough to erase the jitters, but the home side were looking much more purposeful and after Hall, who will be making his return to the Rhinos next year, had a try ruled out for obstruction, they initially managed to gain some clear air.

Leeds invited pressure deep as Luis Roberts spilled a high ball and when Rovers were handed a repeat set on the visitors' 10 they made it count as the impressive Sue barged over and presented Lewis with the simplest of opportunities to belatedly find his kicking boots.

When another error in the visitors' defence served up Burgess to surge over in the right corner it effectively confirmed Hull KR's win, while Andy Ackers crossing for a late consolation for Leeds before the final hooter brought muted celebrations and the distinct sense of a job half finished.

Warrington romp to big win over Broncos

Matty Ashton scored a hat-trick as Warrington maintained their sparkling form to brush aside London Broncos 54-0 in their final game of Super League's regular season.

Winger Ashton touched down three times in the first half and although the Wolves went over for seven more tries it was not enough to snatch second spot from Hull KR.

Wolves, already assured of third place, had boosted their outside hopes of finishing second by thrashing Huddersfield Giants 66-0 last week, but will now face St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next Saturday in their eliminator.

Second-row Matty Nicholson and centre Arron Lindop both touched down twice and there were also tries for James Harrison, Josh Thewlis - the winger landed seven conversions - and Ben Currie.

Thewlis was denied an early try when tackled into touch, but opposite wing Ashton raced on to George Williams' looping pass to go over in the corner for the opening try in the 10th minute.

Image: Matty Ashton led the way for Warrington with a hat-trick against London

Ashton then stepped inside off his left wing for his second try and Wolves' dominance was rewarded with a third touch down when Nicholson powered over to put the home side 16-0 up in the 23rd minute.

Broncos were pinned into their own half and conceded two more tries before the interval to trail 26-0 as Ashton outpaced the visitors' covering defence after picking up a loose pass for his hat-trick and Lindop eluded a tired Broncos rearguard to zig-zag over for the Wolves' fifth touchdown.

Thewlis' offload sent Lindop in for his second try soon after the restart before Ashton's strong tackle denied Broncos a consolation try through wing Lee Kershaw.

James Harrison dragged a tackler with him as he crashed over under the posts for a converted score to put Wolves 38-0 ahead and Thewlis powered over in the corner for their eighth try, which he failed to convert.

Nicholson barged in for his second try and Ashton's inside pass sent Currie darting over to complete the scoring.

What's next?

Hull KR have a week off before hosting the highest-ranked side remaining from the elimination play-offs in the semi-finals on either Friday October 4 or Saturday October 5.

Warrington Wolves now prepare to face old rivals St Helens in the elimination round on Saturday September 28 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (5.30pm kick-off), with that match live on Sky Sports+.

