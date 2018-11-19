St Helens pay tribute to former player John Mantle, who died on Sunday

John Mantle scores a try in the 1966 Challenge Cup final

St Helens have paid tribute to all-time great John Mantle, who died on Sunday at the age of 76 after a long illness.

The Cardiff-born forward played 435 matches and appeared in 19 major finals for Saints from 1965 to 1976 and also played 13 times for Great Britain and won 16 caps for Wales.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: "It's with great sadness that we hear of the passing of an all-time great Saint, John Mantle.

"He was from that era of magnificent players who moulded St Helens into the world famous rugby league club that it is today.

"He moved from Welsh rugby union, laid down his family roots in St Helens, and became a great player in one of our greatest ever sides.

"It's an abiding boyhood memory of mine watching him perform with such distinction for St Helens and for Great Britain.

"It was an equal pleasure, in later years, to get to know the absolute gentleman that he was. He will be greatly missed, but also fondly remembered, by all."

It is with great sadness that we learned of the loss of John Mantle on Sunday. Forever a Saint. Eamonn McManus & Alex Service pen tributes: https://t.co/suoQXj7ZZR pic.twitter.com/L8nzmNXzGp — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) November 19, 2018

Mantle represented Wales eight times in rugby union, including the 1964 tour to South Africa, before switching codes and settling in St Helens.

He won every honour in rugby league at club level and was a member of the Saints side that won four trophies - Lancashire League, League Leader's Bowl, Challenge Cup and League Championship - in 1965-66, when he showed terrific stamina by playing in 48 matches.

Mantle, who was inducted into the St Helens players' association hall of fame, went on to have spells with Salford, Leigh, Barrow, Keighley, Oldham, Cardiff and Blackpool, where he brought down the curtain on his career in 1982.

He leaves wife Lorraine, son Kelvin, daughter Janine and grandchildren Ryan and Rhys.