St Helens' Joe Sharratt hospitalised with 'serious head injuries'

St Helens' Joe Sharratt has been hospitalised after suffering serious head injuries, the Super League club announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old centre was involved in an incident in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning and Greater Manchester police are investigating the matter.

Sharratt had been hoping to represent England Academy next weekend after featuring in Lancashire Schoolboys against the Australian Schoolboys.

Manchester nightclub Factory 251 said it was "totally appalled" by the incident and that it had immediately terminated the service contract with its third-party security contractor regardless of the outcome from any police investigation.

Statement: The club is aware of an incident in Manchester at the weekend involving Academy player Joe Sharratt. https://t.co/50yhoce5H4 — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) December 3, 2018

A St Helens statement read: "The club is aware of an incident in Manchester at the weekend involving Academy player Joe Sharratt.

"Joe suffered serious head injuries and has been hospitalised.

"Joe is of impeccable character and is an upstanding member of our Academy system.

"He represented Lancashire Schoolboys against Australian Schoolboys with distinction on Saturday and was hoping to represent England next weekend.

"He is a top academic achiever with a very bright future ahead of him alongside his rugby league prowess.

"Our welfare team are now in contact with Joe's family and we will offer any assistance we can at this distressing time.

"Understandably, our thoughts are now with Joe and his family."