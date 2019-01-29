St Helens captain James Roby signs new contract until end of 2021 season

James Roby has been with St Helens since 2002

St Helens captain James Roby has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

Roby signed for St Helens back in 2002 before making his debut in 2004, and the latest extension is set to take him through to 20 years with the club.

The 33-year-old has recorded 427 Saints appearances and scored 101 tries, while he was won all major honours at club and individual level including the Man Of Steel in 2007.

"I would like to thank my family, everyone at the club including Justin Holbrook, Mike Rush and Eamonn McManus as well as all the previous coaches who I have played under in my career," said Roby, who has represented England and Great Britain at international level.

James Roby lifted the League Leaders' shield in 2018, though St Helens missed out on the Grand Final after losing to Warrington Wolves

"I have enjoyed many great years at the club and I will be doing all I can to bring more trophies in 2019 and beyond."

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: "James has already established himself as one of the all-time greats of St Helens and of Super League.

"He is as fit and as motivated as he has ever been, and I have no doubt that he will lead our club with continuing distinction over the next three seasons.

"We are more than fortunate to have had James at St Helens for the last dozen years and it's fantastic news that he's dedicated himself to us and to Super League for another three."