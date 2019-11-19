Kristian Woolf says St Helens move was easy decision

0:54 New St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says his big challenge is find ways to improve the players to stay ahead of their rivals New St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says his big challenge is find ways to improve the players to stay ahead of their rivals

Kristian Woolf says joining St Helens was an easy decision after he was introduced as the club’s new head coach.

Woolf takes over at the Totally Wicked Stadium on an initial two-year deal. He succeeds Justin Holbrook who left for the Gold Coast Titans after guiding the Saints to glory last season.

"It was a really easy decision for me. When you look at the club and its history and success, it's something I want to be a part of," Woolf said.

"There is an exciting playing roster as well that has achieved some success this year, but I think they are capable of being a little bit better again, and that is what we're aiming to do.

"My first impressions of the club have been outstanding, it's very well run and very professional with good facilities.

"The first thing that strikes me about the playing group is that they want to work hard and they want to learn. It's a really good set up," he added.

Woolf was at the helm of the Tonga national team that put the Great Britain Lions to the sword in the Lions first game back in 12 years.

And the 44-year-old revealed he is not fully finished with his national team duties.

"I've had conversations with the club about that. There is an opportunity to remain involved," he said.

"The first thing that I need to make sure I do is settle into what I'm doing here, and make sure it doesn't interfere."

St Helens will kick off the BetFred Super League in a repeat of last year's Grand Final, when they face Salford Red Devils on January 31 live on Sky Sports.