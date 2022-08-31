Super League: Kristian Woolf to leave St Helens at the end of the season

St Helens have confirmed head coach Kristian Woolf will be leaving at the end of the 2022 season to return home to Australia.

Woolf has made quite the impression in Super League since taking the reins at St Helens in 2020, winning the club's first Challenge Cup in 13 years plus successive Grand Final victories to take the club to three wins in a row.

After winning the League Leaders' Shield on Monday, Woolf's side will now be targeting a landmark fourth Grand Final victory as they head into this year's play-offs.

He is also head coach of Tonga, helping improve their world ranking from 14th to second with huge victories including a win over tier-one side New Zealand on the way.

On his decision to leave the Saints, Woolf admitted it has not been easy but is the right decision for his family.

"It's time for us to return home," Woolf said.

"We made a decision a little while ago due to personal factors that have played their part in our decision.

"The timing has also combined with an opportunity that has arisen in Australia.

"I have been here for three years and I have loved every minute of it.

"I love the club and what it has provided for both me and my family.

"The fans have been great with me, the passion they show and the way they support the club is terrific.

"They have also made my family feel at home and have welcomed us into the community and on behalf of my family, I want to thank them for that.

"I also want to pay thanks to the St Helens board, staff and my players. It has been a privilege to work with this exceptional group of men who are all extremely driven and worked so hard to achieve the success they have.

"The hardest thing is having to leave an exceptional group who buy into what you want them to do and are great players and people.

"What I love about them is how they compete and have a relentless attitude every week.

"That is extremely hard to say goodbye to. This is the same for the staff, who are great people to work with and are all on the same page, working closely together to move in the same direction.

"They have all helped me become a better coach and whilst I am returning back home, my complete focus is ensuring I play my small part in helping this group achieve success this season."

Chairman of St Helens, Eamonn McManus added his praises for Woolf's contributions during his three seasons with the side.

"Kristian has been phenomenal for St Helens for the last three years in every way and at every level," McManus added.

"He has not just been at the helm during an immensely successful time for the team, but has also imbued a deep sense of honesty, trust, commitment and hard work throughout the club.

"We have all benefited from his presence and personality and thank him for it.

"We understand and fully respect his decision to leave at the end of the season and wish him and his family every happiness and success in their lives back home in Australia. He is an exceptional person and coach.

"We are well advanced in the selection process for a replacement head coach for next season and are very confident in the continuing improvement and success of our club in the years ahead."

Woolf will depart for home at the conclusion of Tonga's World Cup commitments in November.

With Woolf's departure confirmed, St Helens have said they are under way with their coaching appointments for 2023 but will not be making an announcement on the new head coach until the conclusion of the current season.