Adam Walker will play for Salford Red Devils once his cocaine ban concludes in March

Adam Walker's ban for taking cocaine comes to an end in March

Salford have signed former Wakefield, Hull KR and St Helens prop Adam Walker, who will be free to resume his career when his drugs ban expires on March 13.

Walker, 27, is serving a 20-month suspension imposed by UK Anti-Doping after testing positive for cocaine use while playing for Trinity in July 2017.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have a club for the 2019 season and I'm extremely grateful to Salford Red Devils for giving me this opportunity," Walker said.

"I've not been perfect in the past. I don't think anyone is. But you need to learn from your mistakes and develop as a person and player afterwards.

"It's been a tough few years for myself not being able to play the sport I love on a regular basis.

"I was suffering from some mental health issues at the time which in turn led to me making a big mistake. I don't want to use that as an excuse, I accepted and learnt from my punishment."

Walker, a Scotland international who was forced to miss the 2017 World Cup as a result of his suspension, will be able to train with his new club before his suspension ends and he says he is determined to make the most of his chance.

He added: "In my time away from the game I feel like I've matured a lot. I honestly feel I've turned the corner, I've regained my love for the sport back and I'm ready for the next chapter.

"At a club like Salford, I've got the best opportunity to continue to grow as a person by going into the community, talking about the lessons I've learnt and promoting rugby league in a positive manner.

"The sport of rugby league has been very good to me. The support I received from the RFL, in particular Emma Rosewarne, was brilliant and really helped me on my road to recovery.

"I've now been offered a second chance and it's up to me to make sure I grab it with both hands."