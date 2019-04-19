Marwan Koukash and Wire Flyer face off in half-time grudge match at Warrington vs Salford

Warrington's Wire Flyer went head-to-head with former Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash in what turned out to be an exciting Good Friday grudge match.

The pair had exchanged barbs all week, ahead of their half-time battle at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and the race proved to be a thrilling contest.

Koukash had dubbed his rival, part of the half-time entertainment in Warrington, as the 'Green Monster' ahead of their clash.

The Flyer had responded by telling Koukash he "couldn't run a bath" as he set himself up for another 200m sprinting challenge.

As it turned out, Koukash was given a very fair head-start by the green speedster, whose only defeat so far had come against Will Clay during their clash with Castleford last month.

The race itself would prove to be a rollercoaster right until the finish line so click on the video at the top of this page to see if the Wire Flyer was able to beat his new rival in sun-drenched Warrington...

On the pitch, it was Salford who ran out comfortable 36-12 winners against their second-placed rivals.

Influential stand-off Robert Lui scored one try and had a hand in three others as they ended their four-match losing run in Super League in some style and inflicted Warrington's first home defeat of the season.