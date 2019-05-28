Warrington's Toby King using previous Challenge Cup disappointment as motivation

Toby King says the hurt of losing the 2016 Challenge Cup final still lingers

Warrington centre Toby King says he is still hurting from his side's Wembley defeat in 2016 as he prepares for Friday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull KR, live on Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old was in the Wolves team that lost to Hull FC three years ago, as well as the one that suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Catalans Dragons in last August's final.

"I've lost there twice and it's something I'll never forget, but I'll have to make it into a positive by getting there and winning," King said.

"They all say you've got to lose a few finals to win them but it's definitely hurting still, even from 2016 when we lost against Hull FC at Wembley.

Warrington were beaten by Hull FC at Wembley three years ago in the competition

"We're using that as motivation to get there again and get the job done. Winning now will make it feel even better."

Warrington are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals, having beaten Hull KR twice in Super League this year, including by 54-6 at KCOM Craven Park in April, and King insists there will be no complacency.

"Hull KR at their place is always a tough game," he said.

"They got a good win against Salford and they're playing pretty well, so it's going to be tough. Tim Sheens is a really good coach and he has so many trick plays.

Warrington Wolves have already beaten Hull KR twice this season

"We won't get complacent. We know we've got a massive job to do on Friday night, so we'll be ready for it."

King has started all but two of his side's 17 matches so far this year, including their 26-24 win over Wigan in the last round of the cup.

But he is not taking his place for granted and expects the competition to hot up when former England rugby union centre Luther Burrell arrives in June to take up a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"There's always competition for places here, no one is safe," he said. "I have to play well.

"Obviously Ryan Atkins is injured now but when he's back, he's always pushing for a spot and Luther is here any time now. It's good really, we all push each other to try and play our best."

Meanwhile, King will also have a keen eye on Saturday's quarter-final between St Helens and Wakefield, for whom older brother George will be playing.

"I spoke with George earlier and I'll definitely be cheering them on," he said.

"I wouldn't like to play him in the final because one of us would end up losing, and I'd hate for him to experience that again.

"So maybe play him in the semi-final and beat him there. Obviously we've got a job to do this Friday first."

The Rugby Football League says it is drawing up a contingency plan in the event that the University of Bolton Stadium is unable to stage the semi-finals on the last weekend of July.

Bolton Wanderers are currently in administration and the governing body is looking to line up an alternative venue as a last resort to ensure the double-header can go ahead.