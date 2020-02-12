Anthony Gelling: Warrington centre arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent

Anthony Gelling has been stood down by Warrington following his arrest

Warrington centre Anthony Gelling has been suspended by his club following his arrest on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Auckland-born Gelling, 29, was questioned by detectives responding to a report of an assault at an address in Widnes on Saturday. He was released on conditional bail.

Warrington say the former Wigan player, who joined them on a two-year contract in the winter, has been stood down pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

A statement from Cheshire Police said: "At 3pm on Saturday 8 February police received a report of an assault at an address on Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been questioned by detectives and released on conditional bail. Enquiries into the assault remain ongoing."

Wolves coach Steve Price would not comment on the situation at his weekly press conference but a statement from the club said: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club."

The club say Gelling, who was in the Wigan team that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final, is fully supportive of the investigation.

The statement added: "The club and player will be making no further comment at this time."

Cook Islands international Gelling has played in Super League - bar a short stint back home in New Zealand - since 2012 when he signed for the Wigan Warriors.

He returned to New Zealand to play for the Warriors in 2018 but spent last season back in England with the Vikings, who had been relegated to the Championship.