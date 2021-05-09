Eribe Doro: Warrington second rower banned for one month over betting rule breach

Eribe Doro will serve a one-month suspension

Warrington second-rower Eribe Doro has been handed a one-month suspension after being found guilty of breaching the Rugby Football League's betting and related activity code of conduct.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for Warrington in a win over Castleford last September, is banned from having any involvement in rugby league until May 27.

Doro's sanction reflects mitigating circumstances in his case and, while there was no connection to Wolves fixtures, any form of betting on rugby league matches by anyone bound by the RFL operational rules represents an offence.

A statement on the RFL's website said: "An RFL operational rules tribunal has suspended Warrington Wolves' Eribe Doro for two months, with one month suspended.

"Doro was found to have breached the RFL's 'betting and related activity code of conduct'. Doro will have no involvement in rugby league until his suspension ends on 27 May."