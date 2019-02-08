Hull FC winger Matty Dawson-Jones ruled out for season

Matty Dawson-Jones scored a try for Hull FC against rivals Hull KR but is now out for the season

Hull FC winger Matty Dawson-Jones has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

The 28-year-old joined the Black and Whites in the close season from Leigh and scored on his debut in the 18-16 derby defeat to Hull KR.

3:27 Highlights of Hull KR's dramatic 18-16 win over city rivals Hull FC in the opening weekend of the 2019 Super League season Highlights of Hull KR's dramatic 18-16 win over city rivals Hull FC in the opening weekend of the 2019 Super League season

But Dawson-Jones suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury as Hull prepared for Thursday night's home game with Castleford that means he will take no further part in Lee Radford's plans in 2019.

"Matty is done for the year. I had a really tough conversation today and I really feel for him," said head coach Radford.

"He needs to keep his head up, get his rehab right, and he'll come back stronger."

3:35 Castleford withstood a much-improved Hull FC display to secure a 26-18 victory in the second round of the 2019 Super League season Castleford withstood a much-improved Hull FC display to secure a 26-18 victory in the second round of the 2019 Super League season

Dawson-Jones joins the likes of Albert Kelly, Chris Green and Josh Bowden on the injury list at the KCOM Stadium.