Hull FC sign prop Tevita Satae from New Zealand Warriors

Hull prop Tevita Satae, pictured while playing for New Zealand Warriors

Hull FC have signed Tonga-born prop Tevita Satae with immediate effect from New Zealand Warriors.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a contract until the end of 2021, arrived at the club on Wednesday and will be available for the Black and Whites' push for a Grand Final place subject to international clearance.

Satae was under contract at the Warriors for another two years but secured his release to enable him to make the move to Super League.

Hull coach Lee Radford said: "I watch a lot of New South Wales Cup matches and he was a player who caught my eye when he was featuring heavily for the New Zealand Warriors side.

4:30 Zak Hardaker kicked a late drop-goal to snatch a 15-14 win for Wigan against Hull last Thursday Zak Hardaker kicked a late drop-goal to snatch a 15-14 win for Wigan against Hull last Thursday

"I was really impressed with his performances and after we did a little bit of background research on him, he seemed to fit the bill as to what we've been looking for.

"He's your typical Polynesian front-rower. He has a real petrol engine and his metres are phenomenal, he carries the football with real strength. We're hoping he can bring that to us on a weekly basis.

"He will add some size and aggression to our pack and it is a timely boost to get him over for the rest of the season as we push for a play-off spot."

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Live on

Satae began his career with Penrith Panthers in 2012 and joined the Warriors in 2017. He has made 15 NRL appearances but has played mainly for the Auckland club's reserves.

"This is a real chance to challenge myself," he said. "I don't feel I have been given that opportunity yet so I'm determined to push on to the next level with Hull FC.

"I'm here to put my best foot forward and give everything for this great club."