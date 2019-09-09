Richard Agar appointed Leeds Rhinos head coach

Richard Agar has been appointed as Leeds Rhinos head coach

Richard Agar has been named as Leeds Rhinos' new head coach for the 2020 season on a rolling 12-month contract, after spending four months as interim boss.

Agar has been in temporary charge since Dave Furner was sacked in May, after Leeds lost 10 of their first 14 Super League games.

The former France head coach has since guided Leeds to seven wins from their subsequent 14 league games and the Rhinos are set to finish eighth in the table.

Agar said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with this group of players and helping them turn the corner this season.

"This is an outstanding club, both on and off the field, and it is our responsibility over the coming years to once again challenge for honours over a sustained period."

Former Hull and Wakefield boss Agar has a wealth of coaching experience

Agar confirmed to Sky Sports that he held "positive" talks with club chief executive Gary Hetherington and director of rugby Kevin Sinfield after last Sunday's win at London Broncos, which effectively secured their Super League status.

After Agar's appointment, Sinfield said: "We are delighted to be able to confirm Richard as our new Head Coach.

"The manner in which he has conducted himself this season, during very challenging circumstances, has shown us that he is the right man for the job.

"We are fortunate to be able to call upon one of the most experienced coaches in the game and importantly someone who knows our players and understands the potential for this group of young men."

The 47-year-old began working as Furner's assistant when James Lowes left the club for rugby union in April and took over on a temporary basis when the Australian was sacked.

Agar's main objective was to avoid relegation, which was achieved with two games in hand.