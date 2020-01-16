Ricky Gervais sends message to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow

0:49 Comic Ricky Gervais has lent his support to Leeds Rhinos Legend Rob Burrow, diagnosed with motor neurone disease last month, in his own unique way. Comic Ricky Gervais has lent his support to Leeds Rhinos Legend Rob Burrow, diagnosed with motor neurone disease last month, in his own unique way.

Comedian Ricky Gervais has sent a message of support to Rob Burrow after the Leeds Rhinos legend was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last month.

Gervais posted a video message with a difference after being approached by Burrows' former teammate Stevie Ward on Twitter to "say a few words."

The result was a short, quick-witted put down clip, at Ward's expense, which ended in Gervais saying, "Here's a few words - tell your mate Stevie to keep his good idea to himself in future. Cheers."

The clip appears to have gone down well with both Burrow and Ward who both went on to tweet their appreciation for the response

This is what happens when I try to do something for my pal @Rob7Burrow. @rickygervais’ DONE with Hollywood. He’s finished off @apple and @amazon. Then he comes for little old Leeds and our funny shaped balls...

Stitch up...

-https://t.co/QdzokHOj4P pic.twitter.com/pdO6E7F8o1 — Stevie Ward (@Ste_Ward) January 15, 2020

Ward on Twitter said: "This is what happens when I try to do something for my pal Rob Burrow. Ricky Gervais' DONE with Hollywood. He's finished off Apple and Amazon. Then he comes for little old Leeds and our funny shaped balls... Stitch up..."

And a few hours later, Burrow tweeted the following message: "Oi, Ricky Gervais, Thank you so much for the message, it means everything! Ste Ward got more airtime than me .......annnnnd I think you knew that - STITCH UP!"

A fund has been set up to support Burrow, his wife and his young family of three children under eight, and online giving has already raised over £250,000 in under three weeks. Click here if you'd like to donate to the cause.