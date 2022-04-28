Zak Hardaker to miss Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR after suffering suspected seizure

Zak Hardaker was expected to play against Hull KR

Zak Hardaker will miss Leeds Rhinos' match against Hull KR after suffering a suspected seizure while walking with his son on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old England international, who was a free agent after being released by Wigan on Friday, was treated by a paramedic who lived locally before being assessed at hospital. He has since been safely discharged home.

Hardaker, who won three Grand Finals with the Rhinos and was named Man of Steel in their treble-winning season in 2015, was expected to go straight into the team to play Hull KR at Headingley on Friday.

A Leeds Rhinos statement on Thursday read: "On Tuesday afternoon, 26th April, Leeds Rhinos player Zak Hardaker suffered a suspected seizure whilst walking with his young son. Thankfully, due to the quick actions of a paramedic who lived on the street where he had collapsed, Hardaker was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where he had various investigations before being safely discharged home. Subsequently, he will not play for the Rhinos this Friday against Hull KR at Headingley."

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington said: "At this moment in time our only concern is Zak's health and we will provide to him and his family with whatever support is required.

"The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery."

Hardaker had trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday morning.

Hardaker said: "Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, it does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking. It is so disappointing that I will not get to play on Friday but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible."