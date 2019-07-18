London Broncos sign Castleford scrum-half Cory Aston for 2020

Cory Aston has signed a two-year contract with London Broncos

London Broncos have made Castleford scrum-half Cory Aston their first signing for 2020.

The 24-year-old former Sheffield Eagles half-back will be a replacement for Jordan Abdull after signing a two-year contract with the Londoners.

Broncos head coach Danny Ward said: "It's great news that Cory has decided to join the Broncos next year and we look forward to working with him.

Bronco's head coach Danny Ward is looking forward to working with Aston

"He has been playing well for Cas in Super League this year and we are sure he'll work well alongside Morgan Smith and Jimmy Meadows next season for us.

"He is a good young English half who has had to work hard to gain his opportunity at this level. He's been in some good systems at Leeds and Castleford and earned his stripes playing plenty of games at Sheffield."

Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

Aston scored 308 points in 61 appearances in his first spell at Sheffield under his father, Mark, before joining Leeds in 2016 but he never played a Super League game for the Rhinos and moved on to Castleford ahead of the 2018 season.

"I had interest from London last year and it was appealing to me but it wasn't the right time in my personal life," Aston said.

4:18 Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and London Broncos Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and London Broncos

"The opportunity has come again to join the capital side and I've jumped at the chance."