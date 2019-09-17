London Broncos hooker James Cunningham charged with alleged racial abuse

London Broncos hooker James Cunningham could face a ban of at least eight matches after being charged over a racial abuse allegation.

Hull KR prop Rob Mulhern made the allegation on behalf of his team-mate Mose Masoe during his side's 20-16 Super League defeat by the Broncos 10 days ago and the incident was put on report.

The Rugby Football League launched an investigation and have now referred the matter to a disciplinary tribunal. Cunningham is likely to face a hearing next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wigan, Castleford and Warrington could all be without key players for the Super League play-offs which start this week.

Wigan prop forward Oliver Partington, who has started his club's last eight matches, has been handed a one-match penalty notice for allegedly striking centre Cheyse Blair with his arm during their league win over Castleford last Thursday.

If the Warriors contest the grade A offence, the player will face a hearing on Tuesday with the possibility of him missing Friday's qualifying semi-final against Salford at the DW Stadium.

Partington was also given a caution for "contrary behaviour" after he was seen rubbing the head of a bandaged Paul McShane during Thursday's game.

Castleford second rower Jesse Sene-Lafao, who was sent off for using his knees in a tackle on Partington in that match, has been given a two-match penalty notice for a grade C offence.

The suspension will rule the player out of the Tigers' elimination play-off tie at Warrington on Thursday but the club are considering fighting the charge.

"We'll have a chat about what we're going to do but obviously it's a bit of a blow for us if he's going to miss the game," said Castleford coach Daryl Powell. Jesse has been playing pretty well for us."

Castleford will have England forward Adam Milner back after missing the Wigan game through illness but they have injury doubts over Mike McMeeken (dead leg) and Nathan Massey (shoulder).

Former England scrum-half Matty Smith, who is on loan to Warrington from Catalans Dragons, is in danger of missing Thursday's game after being handed a one-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle.

Elsewhere, Hull KR Matt Parcell was given a three-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle on Lee Mossop during his side's defeat at Salford and Leeds winger Luke Briscoe got one match for use of his knees during the win over Warrington.