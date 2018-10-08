Huddersfield Giants sign hooker Reiss Butterworth
Huddersfield Giants have signed 19-year-old Bradford hooker Reiss Butterworth on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Butterworth ended the 2018 season on loan to Castleford and will now help fill the gap created by the retirement of Ryan Hinchcliffe.
BREAKING: Giants sign promising young hooker Reiss Butterworth! #COYG https://t.co/xOnHvmAdv2 pic.twitter.com/fQrppEwEI7— Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) October 8, 2018
He will join up with Simon Woolford's squad at the start of November for pre-season training, with the Giants' head coach confident he will challenge Adam O'Brien and Kruise Leeming for the role of hooker.
"With Hinchy retiring we have a space for a third hooker to put pressure on Adam and Kruise and the coaches have been watching Reiss closely for a good while now both in the Bradford and Castleford academy as well as during his spell at Batley," said Woolford.
"He's a strong lad for his age with skills that we feel we can build on if he's prepared to work hard which, in the chats we've had, I reckon he's up for so it's good that we are able to give him an opportunity."
