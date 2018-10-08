Huddersfield Giants sign hooker Reiss Butterworth

Simon Woolford sees promise in new signing Reiss Butterworth

Huddersfield Giants have signed 19-year-old Bradford hooker Reiss Butterworth on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Butterworth ended the 2018 season on loan to Castleford and will now help fill the gap created by the retirement of Ryan Hinchcliffe.

He will join up with Simon Woolford's squad at the start of November for pre-season training, with the Giants' head coach confident he will challenge Adam O'Brien and Kruise Leeming for the role of hooker.

"With Hinchy retiring we have a space for a third hooker to put pressure on Adam and Kruise and the coaches have been watching Reiss closely for a good while now both in the Bradford and Castleford academy as well as during his spell at Batley," said Woolford.

"He's a strong lad for his age with skills that we feel we can build on if he's prepared to work hard which, in the chats we've had, I reckon he's up for so it's good that we are able to give him an opportunity."

