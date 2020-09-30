Coronavirus: Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR Super League kick-off put back

Huddersfield Giants' game at home to Hull KR has been put back 90 minutes to 7pm due to positive coronavirus cases

The kick-off of Wednesday night’s Betfred Super League game between Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR at the John Smith’s Stadium has been put back 90 minutes to 7pm.

It comes after the Giants returned four positive coronavirus tests on Wednesday morning with the decision to delay the match taken by the Rugby Football League following conversations with Public Health England.

The RFL say two of the tests were for players in rehabilitation following injury and the other two were for non-players who have not been in contact with the playing group.

The club are awaiting the result of the retest of one more player, who has been instructed to self-isolate until that result is received.

The RFL says they are the only positives from 578 tests for Covid-19 this week.

The Giants will be looking to claim a third successive win under caretaker coach Luke Robinson to keep their top-four hopes alive.