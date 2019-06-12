Wigan Warriors prop Taulima Tautai convicted of drink-driving

Taulima Tautai was left out of the Warriors squad to face Leeds on Friday

Wigan Warriors prop Taulima Tautai was convicted of drink-driving at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who was left out of the Warriors squad to face Leeds on Friday, pleaded guilty to his actions in the early hours of Sunday May 26.

The club say Tautai will not be considered for selection until their own internal disciplinary process has concluded.

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: "Firstly, I'd like to make clear that we are extremely disappointed with Taulima's actions. Drink driving is completely unacceptable and now that matter has been dealt with by the courts Taulima now faces the consequences of his actions.



"We will now go through an internal disciplinary process with him, and until that has run its course we will not be making any further comment."