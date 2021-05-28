Oliver Gildart: Wigan Warriors centre to join West Tigers in NRL next season

Oliver Gildart is leaving Wigan

Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart will join NRL side Wests Tigers at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old England and Great Britain international, a product of the Wigan academy, has agreed a two-year deal with the Sydney outfit, who are coached by former Warriors boss Michael Maguire.

Gildart, who has scored 61 tries in 129 appearances for the Warriors, will hope to sign off at the DW Stadium by winning his third Super League title this season.

"I've been living my childhood dream playing for my hometown club since the age of 11," said Gildart, who has been a first-team regular since 2016 and also won a World Club Challenge.

"I'll never forget my debut try against Warrington and, of course, it doesn't get much better than playing in front of a packed Old Trafford and scoring a try in a Grand Final win.

@OliverGildart3: "A massive thanks to the fans. You have been outstanding through thick and thin. My priority is to get back to playing my best rugby and finish the season off with another Grand Final ring in front of the fans."

"I've had the privilege of being surrounded by legends year-in, year-out at this club. However, it's been no secret that I've wanted to challenge myself over in Australia.

"When Michael Maguire and his team showed interest, it became clear that Wests Tigers is where I want to be in the next stage of my career."

Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said Gildart had served the club and town "tremendously well".

"Young players come to us at 14 years of age and you watch them transition into men," he said.

"The development journey takes you through many highs and lows and there is always a sense of pride when they achieve their goals.

"Oliver should be very proud of what he has achieved at Wigan and in Super League. We wish him well in the next stages of his career and life."

Wests boss Maguire said: "Oliver is coming from a very strong and successful club in Wigan and has already played in a number of big matches throughout his career.

"We're looking forward to him bringing his experience and talents to our squad in 2022."