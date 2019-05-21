Catalans' Greg Bird out for 'significant period' due to bicep injury

Greg Bird will be out for a 'significant period', say Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons' veteran forward Greg Bird suffered a torn bicep in Saturday's Super League match against Wigan at the Nou Camp.

The Dragons say the 34-year-old former Australia international underwent surgery on Monday and will be out for "a significant period" but should be back to play a role towards the end of the season.

The former Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans player, who won 17 caps for the Kangaroos from 2007-15, is out of contract at the end of 2019 and has yet to decide on his future.

David Mead scored two tries as Catalans defeated Wigan in front of a Super League record crowd at the Nou Camp in Barcelona

The Perpignan-based side are third in the table, 10 points behind leaders St Helens, but hope Bird will be able to contribute before their final game of the season against Huddersfield Giants on September 13.

Bird was injured while his team were winning 2-0 in the first ever rugby league match at the Camp Nou on Saturday, which they won 33-16 in front of 31,555 fans.

The previous biggest gate for a regular Super League game was 25,004 for a Wigan v St Helens derby in 2005, and the Dragons travelled to the capital of Catalonia to raise their profile.

The Dragons, coached by former England boss Steve McNamara, were already without England full-back Sam Tomkins, who suffered a back spasm against Doncaster two weeks ago, and now face Wakefield Trinity at 2pm on Saturday.