Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins has ban extended to two matches after failed appeal

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins will miss the final match of the season against Salford Red Devils

Hull KR have lost their appeal against Joel Tomkins' ban, and the club captain has had his suspension increased to two matches.

The former dual-code international was given a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match-review panel for a grade A offence of punching during Rovers' 20-16 home defeat by London Broncos last Friday.

KR were confident of getting the decision overturned, but an appeals panel on Tuesday evening not only rejected his appeal, but doubled the punishment. Tomkins was also hit with a £500 fine plus the loss of a £500 bond.

The former Wigan back rower will now miss the match against Salford Red Devils which could decide KR's Super League future, and his two-match ban will be carried over into the close season.

Rovers are one of four clubs locked on 20 points and in danger of relegation going into the final round of the regular Super League season.

It is the second time Tomkins has been forced to miss an important game this year because of suspension.

A one-match ban ruled him out of his team's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington in May, which they went on to lose.

On that occasion, Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell described the ban for a crusher tackle as "selective justice" and accused the RFL's disciplinary panel of "making it up as they go along".

The governing body responded with a robust defence of its judicial system, insisting the individuals involved in the disciplinary process "all bring considerable expertise".