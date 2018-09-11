Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford up for Championship and League One awards

Mark Kheirallah in action earlier this season against London Broncos

Toulouse pair Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford are among the nominated players up for the Championship and League One end of season awards.

In-form Australian full-back Kheirallah, who has recently been linked with a move to the Super League, kicked seven conversions and scored two tries in Toulouse Olympique's 42-22 win against Widnes Vikings in the Super 8s qualifiers earlier this month.

Halifax skipper Scott Murrell and Featherstone Rovers winger Luke Briscoe, are also in the four-man shortlist for Championship player of the year.

Briscoe had an unprecedented season for Rovers equalling a record by scoring 17 tries in consecutive games, he joined Leeds Rhinos in June until the end of the Super League season.

Danny Ward, (London Broncos), Sylvain Houles (Toulouse) and Richard Marshall (Halifax) are the nominees for coach of the year - all three led their sides to the Super 8s qualifiers.

Halifax coach Marshall won the same accolade in 2015. Brandon Moore, also of the Yorkshire side, is in the running for young player of the year for the second year in a row.

Record-breaking Featherstone Rovers winger Luke Briscoe is on the shortlist for Championship player of the year

Toronto finished the Championship season eight points clear of second place with 20 wins and just 2 defeats, but none of their players have featured on any of the shortlists.

League 1 nominees for coach of the year include Leon Pryce (Workington), John Kear (Bradford) and James Ford (York).

York City Knights, who won League 1 by two points losing just two games all season, have Ben Cockayne and Connor Robinson on the four-man shortlist for player of the year with Dane Chisholm (Bradford Bulls) and Sean Penkywicz (Workington Town) also in contention.

The winners will be named at the 2018 Championship and League 1 annual dinner in Manchester on Tuesday, September 25.