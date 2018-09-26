Hep Cahill named as Widnes captain for Championship campaign

Hep Cahill will lead Widnes Vikings' attempt at an instant return to the Super League

Widnes' hopes of a swift return to the Super League have been given a major boost with Hep Cahill set to remain at the club.

After confirming a contract extension to include the 2019 Betfred Championship campaign, the 31-year-old has also been installed as the Vikings' club captain.

The New Zealand forward has made 142 appearances for the side since joining them from Crusaders in 2012, but missed the second half of this season with an Achilles injury.

It was a major blow to the Vikings who have lost their bid for Super League survival and will now complete their top-flight campaign at Hull KR on Sunday.

On the announcement, Cahill said: "I am incredibly honoured to accept the role of club captain.

"I have loved my time at this club and it is absolutely devastating to experience relegation.

"I know what restoring the Vikings back to the Super League will mean to local people and I will never have a prouder experience in my career than making that happen."

However, the side are still to outline the positions of interim head coach Francis Cummins and new signing Anthony Gelling after relegation.