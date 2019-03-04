Liam Hood becomes latest player to leave Widnes

Scotland international hooker Liam Hood has become the fourth senior player to leave Widnes in a week.

Krisnan Inu, Wellington Albert and Adam Tangata left the Vikings when the club went into administration and Hood has announced his departure for personal reasons.

Hood, who joined the Vikings from Leigh at the end of 2018, scored the first try in their 44-22 Championship win over Featherstone on Sunday but has announced he has left the club to take up a full-time job outside rugby league.

The former Leeds, Salford and Swinton player is expected to rejoin Leigh as a part-time player.

Hood said: "For myself and my family, the last couple of years has been really, really tough.

"Things didn't go perfectly last year and the same has happened here in the last week or so.

"I've got to start thinking about my family, I have two young kids and a job opportunity outside of rugby came up recently that I couldn't turn down."

A statement from the club said: "As a club, Widnes Vikings would like to go on record and thank Liam Hood for his service to the Vikings and wish him the very best of luck for the future."