Josh Charley set to earn England recall

Josh Charnley has scored 31 tries in 34 appearances for Warrington

Josh Charnley is poised to return to the England fold, 12 months since returning from rugby union.

The 27-year-old winger, who won eight England caps as a Wigan player from 2012-14 and played in the 2013 World Cup, is set to be included in Wayne Bennett's updated 30-man elite performance squad (EPS) which will be announced on Monday.

Charnley enjoyed a phenomenal scoring record for his home-town club Wigan, claiming 162 tries in 171 appearances from 2010-16, but the tries dried up during a 14-month spell with Premiership club Sale Sharks.

He was signed by Warrington last March and, after re-discovering his scoring touch with 31 tries in 34 appearances so far for his new club, he is back in the international reckoning.

4:26 Highlights from the Mobile Rocket Stadium where Warrington survived an incredible second-half fightback from Wakefield on Thursday night Highlights from the Mobile Rocket Stadium where Warrington survived an incredible second-half fightback from Wakefield on Thursday night

On his return to the 13-man code last March, Charnley made no secret of his intention to impress national coach Bennett.

"If I get a call off Wayne to say I've been added, it would be a bonus," he said at the time.

"My goal is to get picked for England again, there is no better moment than playing for your country, but I just really want to do well for Warrington."

England head coach Wayne Bennett will lead the Lions later this year

After guiding England to a Test series win over New Zealand last autumn, Bennett is now turning his thoughts to taking the re-formed Great Britain team on a Lions tour at the end of 2019.

The Lions will play two matches against the Kiwis and one-off Tests against Tonga in Auckland and Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

A wing vacancy has arisen because of the season-ending knee injury sustained by Wakefield's Tom Johnstone and, although he could keep his place in the EPS, Charnley will be eyeing a place on the Lions tour as well as a spot in the England squad for the inaugural World 9s in Sydney in October.

Bennett may also consider a replacement for Castleford scrum-half Luke Gale, who is unlikely to play this year after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season, while John Bateman and Ryan Hall automatically drop out of the Super League-based squad after moving to the NRL.