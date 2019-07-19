Blake Austin says England 'desire' compelled him to approach RFL

Blake Austin informed the RFL of his desire to represent England

Blake Austin has revealed he approached the RFL to inform them he would be available to represent England after being called into the national team's elite performance squad this week.

The Australia-born Warrington Wolves half-back is eligible to represent England through his maternal grandmother and is now in contention for a place in Wayne Bennett's Great Britain squad to tour the Southern Hemisphere this winter.

Speaking when he appeared as a studio guest on Sky Sports' coverage of Thursday's Super League game between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity, Austin expressed his long-standing desire to represent his ancestral homeland.

"Certainly no-one from the England set-up went out of their way to change my allegiance," Austin told Sky Sports.

"Whether people believe this or not, it's something I've wanted to do and had a desire to do for quite a while now. I've maintained the whole way through that I haven't wanted to disrespect anyone involved in the set-up, but there are a few parts of this.

"I'm eligible; this country has played such a huge part in my grandmother's life, she's a special lady to me and the strongest woman I've ever come across, and she owes a lot to this country for making her; and finally I'm playing in this country and contributing to the game over here.

"That's why I feel the time is right to make that switch."

The decision to include Austin, who is joint-top of the Man of Steel standings, in the England squad has not been without criticism.

However, the 28-year-old does not expect to walk straight into the team and is ready to prove he deserves a place in head coach Bennett's side.

"None of that warrants me to pull on an England jersey, all of that just means I'm here and if you think I can add to the set-up, then I'd love to do that," Austin said.

"I believe I can add something to England and the international team, but I'm in a 27-strong squad and there are another six or seven guys in the NRL.

"I'm just saying I'm here and I'd love the chance to represent this country, and if you want me I'd love to give it a go."