Scotland get new Rugby League World Cup qualifying opponents

Scotland finished last in their group at the 2017 World Cup

Scotland will face Serbia in the final round of qualifying for the 2021 World Cup following Russia's withdrawal.

Qualifying tournament director Chris Thair says Russia admitted they were unlikely to be adequately prepared so Serbia, who finished third in the European B competition, will take their place in group two of the final qualifiers.

The Serbians will play Scotland in Glasgow on October 26 and host Greece in Belgrade on November 9, with the top two nations going through to the public draw for the World Cup on November 27, two years out from the final.

Thair said: "Russia's withdrawal is unfortunate, however, all parties agreed it was the right course of action.

"After expressing concerns over their preparations and readiness to play, I made a recommendation that was backed by the Rugby League European Federation and approved by the Rugby League International Federation board, who own the World Cup property."