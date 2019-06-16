Latrell Mitchell dropped by New South Wales for State of Origin game two

Latrell Mitchell was dropped on his 22nd birthday

Latrell Mitchell has been dropped by New South Wales for the second State of Origin match against Queensland on June 23.

Blues coach Brad Fittler has made seven changes to his line-up with Mitchell axed on his 22nd birthday.

Cody Walker, Angus Crichton and Josh Morris are also omitted after New South Wales' second-half collapse in the series opener in Brisbane.

David Klemmer, Payne Haas and Nick Cotric miss out due to injury.

0:27 Dane Gagai's superb second try clinched a comeback win for Queensland in game one Dane Gagai's superb second try clinched a comeback win for Queensland in game one

Fittler has called in Blake Ferguson, Tom Trbojevic, James Maloney, Daniel Saifiti, Dale Finucane, Wade Graham and Tariq Sims for the match in Perth, which is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Trbojevic and Jack Wighton will combine in the centre - though neither plays in those positions for their clubs - while Newcastle Knights prop Saifiti makes his Origin debut.

Queensland vs New South Wales Live on

Meanwhile, Queensland coach Kevin Walters has made only two changes, both forced by injuries.

Tim Glasby and Jarrod Wallace have been recalled in place of Joe Ofahengaue [knee] and Jai Arrow, who will miss the rest of the series with an ankle injury.

Wallace and Glasby will both start from the bench with Dylan Napa promoted to the front row to take Arrow's place in the starting side.

Live Women's NRL: State of Origin Live on

New South Wales: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Blake Ferguson, 3 Tom Trbojevic, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary; 8 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: 14 Dale Finucane, 15 Tariq Sims, 16 Cameron Murray, 17 Wade Graham.

Queensland: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Corey Oates, 3 Michael Morgan, 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c); 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Ben Hunt, 10 Josh Papalii, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire.

Interchange: 14 Moses Mbye, 15 Jarrod Wallace, 16 Tim Glasby, 17 David Fifita.