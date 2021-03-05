Josh Addo-Carr: Melbourne Storm winger avoids conviction for firearms charge

Josh Addo-Carr was given 12 months' probation

Josh Addo-Carr has avoided conviction on a firearms charge after discharging a shotgun during a camping trip with fellow NRL star Latrell Mitchell.

Melbourne Storm winger Addo-Carr posted a video of himself firing the gun on social media last year, leading to an investigation by police in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales.

Addo-Carr, 25, was given a 12-month probation period by Magistrate Allison Hawkins after pleading guilty to the charge at Taree Local Court in northern New South Wales.

Addo-Carr also avoided conviction on a separate charge related to breaching social distancing orders by going camping at Mitchell's property with a group of friends.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Live on

Hawkins said the decision to take the trip during a Covid-19 lockdown "could have been perceived by some as insulting".

"It was, in fact, the wrong thing to do to have such an adventure," Hawkins said.

Addo-Carr's lawyer Elias Tabchouri said they were "very happy" with the outcome.

"His actions, he's been very apologetic for them, and it's time to move on with his life," said Tabchouri.

Mitchell, who owned the gun fired by Addo-Carr, was given 12 months' probation without conviction by the Taree court last November.

Both Addo-Carr and Mitchell were fined A$50,000 (£27,798), with A$30,000 suspended, by the National Rugby League last year for breaching social distancing orders during the camping trip.