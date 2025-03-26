England to face Australia in rugby league's Ashes for the first time since 2003
Three Test matches between England and rivals Australia will be held at Wembley Stadium, as well as a clash at Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, and at Headingley across three Saturdays from October 25
Wednesday 26 March 2025 08:45, UK
England have announced that they will face rivals Australia in the rugby league Ashes this October for the first time since 2003.
Test matches between the two nations will be held in London, Liverpool and Leeds across three Saturdays from October 25.
The tour will feature the first rugby league international at Wembley Stadium since the 2013 World Cup, as well as a clash at Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, which opened in Liverpool last month, and Headingley in Leeds.
Everton's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Colin Chong, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Rugby League Ashes series to Everton Stadium this autumn.
"As well as being home to Everton, our new stadium was built to also host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Securing an international fixture of this magnitude demonstrates Everton Stadium's status as one of the UK's leading venues.
"The rivalry between England and Australia in rugby league has a rich history, and we are excited to welcome fans of the sport to our city and our stadium which will offer an unforgettable experience in a state-of-the-art setting on the banks of the River Mersey."
The Kangaroos have won the last 13 rugby league Ashes series dating back to 1970, with the series previously contested by Great Britain rather than England.
It is eight years since the nations last met - in the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, with Australia winning 6-0. They also won all three Test matches on the most recent tour in 2003.
England vs Australia
First Test - Saturday 25 October, Wembley Stadium, London
Second Test - Saturday 1 November, Everton Stadium, Liverpool
Third Test - Saturday 8 November, Headingley Stadium, Leeds
