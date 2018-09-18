NRL Talking Points: Sharks, Rabbitohs progress

Angus Crichton of the Rabbitohs celebrates victory over the Dragons

Jenna Brooks has the latest from the NRL finals as six become four in the race to the title.

It's certainly been a finals series to remember, as fans were again treated to two absolute thrillers over the weekend.

On Friday, Cronulla hung on to beat Penrith 21-20 to advance to the preliminary final against reigning premiers Melbourne.

After a dominant first half that saw the Sharks lead 18-2 at the break, the Panthers fought back to level the score at 20-20 with just 11 minutes left - a 73rd-minute Chad Townsend field goal enough to keep Cronulla's season alive.

Chad Townsend of the Sharks celebrates after the final whistle

The Sharks were dealt a big blow when captain Paul Gallen was forced from the pitch with a recurring shoulder problem. The club will give the veteran forward until Thursday to prove his fitness.

"He needs to be able to pass and run, lift his body weight and there are certain things he'll have to do on Thursday," Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan said.

According to NRL.com Flanagan, who is out of contract next year, is set to be rewarded with a new two or three-year deal.

A day later South Sydney and St George Illawarra produced another semi-final to remember.

The Rabbitohs' Adam Reynolds celebrates with team-mates

Rabbitohs half-back Adam Reynolds starred as he kicked three field goals in the final 10 minutes to hand his team a 13-12 victory and set up a Grand Final qualifier with minor premiers Sydney Roosters.

With two minutes on the clock, the Dragons led by one point when Reynolds kicked his second field goal to level the score at 12-12, and the playmaker remained calm with just seconds remaining to land the match-winning field goal and secure the dramatic win.

"I never thought about kicking three field goals in my life," Reynolds said.

James Graham comforts Ben Hunt after the Dragons' loss to the Rabbitohs

"I thought if we get ours first on the board it puts a bit of pressure on them. I thought we'd knock it over and then play for field position. We made it hard for ourselves, but credit to us, we dug deep."

Greg Inglis was handed a grade one charge for dangerous contact on Tim Lafai during the game, but the Rabbitohs captain pleaded guilty and Inglis avoided a one-game ban due to having a clean judiciary record.