Leigh sign Jordan Thompson from Hull for second time in two years
By PA
Last Updated: 10/06/19 5:20pm
Leigh have signed back-row forward Jordan Thompson from Hull for the second time in two years.
The 27-year-old former Castleford player signed for the Centurions from Hull at the end of the 2017 season and had a loan spell at Leeds last year before rejoining Hull for 2019.
However, Thompson has struggled to cement a place in Lee Radford's team and has now re-joined the Championship club with immediate effect.
Thompson said: "At this stage in my career I feel I need to be playing week-in, week-out and Lee was honest enough for me to know that unfortunately, it isn't going to happen at Hull FC with the squad we have here.
"Coming back to Leigh I feel I've got unfinished business and I'm joining a club in good stead."