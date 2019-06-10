Leigh sign Jordan Thompson from Hull for second time in two years

Jordan Thompson rejoined Hull at the start of the year but has now moved back to Leigh

Leigh have signed back-row forward Jordan Thompson from Hull for the second time in two years.

The 27-year-old former Castleford player signed for the Centurions from Hull at the end of the 2017 season and had a loan spell at Leeds last year before rejoining Hull for 2019.

However, Thompson has struggled to cement a place in Lee Radford's team and has now re-joined the Championship club with immediate effect.

Thompson said: "At this stage in my career I feel I need to be playing week-in, week-out and Lee was honest enough for me to know that unfortunately, it isn't going to happen at Hull FC with the squad we have here.

"Coming back to Leigh I feel I've got unfinished business and I'm joining a club in good stead."