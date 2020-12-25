Leigh sign Scotland international Lewis Tierney from Catalans ahead of Super League season

Lewis Tierney scored 22 tries in 66 games during his time at Catalans

Super League newcomers Leigh have completed the signing of winger Lewis Tierney from Catalans Dragons.

The Scotland international, who joined the Dragons from Wigan in 2017, scored 22 tries in 66 games for the French side.

A Catalans Dragons statement said: "We would like to wish him all the best for the future. Thanks Lewis!"

Leigh head coach John Duffy expects the 26-year-old to fit straight in.

"Lewis is an outstanding signing for us, first of all he is an outstanding person and someone who I have known all of his life," Duffy said.

"He has come through the pathway at Wigan winning major trophies and kicked on to be remembered at Catalans for their Challenge Cup Final win not too long ago.

"He will fit straight into our growing squad and will flourish with the way we want to play. I can't wait to see him and get going."

Inu extends Salford stay

Krisnan Inu is thrilled to be staying on at Salford for another year

Meanwhile, Salford's Krisnan Inu has signed a one-year contract extension with the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old was Salford's leading points and try scorer in 2020 and has agreed to stay on for the 2021 campaign.

Inu told the club's website: "I'm really pleased to have extended my stay at Salford.

"I love playing here and I think that helped me get back to my best last season.

"The boys are great to be around and it's been two finals in two years for us since I arrived, so we all want to go that one step further now. Everyone is excited for our first proper home match since March and I've definitely missed that atmosphere."