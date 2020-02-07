Jon Wilkin: Toronto Wolfpack squad is not too small

1:29 Watch Jon Wilkin discuss the size of Toronto's squad with Brian Carney Watch Jon Wilkin discuss the size of Toronto's squad with Brian Carney

Jon Wilkin has defended Toronto Wolfpack's squad size, insisting 23 players is enough for the Super League newcomers to cope with the demands of the competition.

The back row's former club St Helens used fewer players than any other team in the competition last year en route to the title, but that number still totalled 28.

But, appearing as a guest on Sky Sports' coverage of Warrington Wolves' 19-0 win over St Helens on Thursday evening, Wilkin was adamant Toronto have enough squad depth when pressed on the matter by host Brian Carney.

"I'll just say this: That's your opinion, that it's too small a squad," Wilkin said.

"At St Helens in 2003, when I signed (from Hull Kingston Rovers), I was squad No 21 - we had a 21-man squad. The evidence you're suggesting is anecdotal at best.

"Let's be frank, the teams with successful academies - Wigan, Leeds, Warrington, St Helens etc - bring through 10 or 12 young players with relatively limited experience because of their academies.

"At Toronto, we don't have an academy. We're such an embryonic brand and the club needs time to develop that."

The Wolfpack have, however, been in discussions with the sport's authorities over gaining a salary cap dispensation to add to the squad if necessary.

And despite the lack of a youth set-up at present - something which has been a bone of contention among critics of the club - Wilkin believes Toronto, who travel to Salford Red Devils on Saturday, have the players to be competitive in Super League.

"In the meantime, what we have is a vastly experienced squad, a competent squad and a squad which is able to learn, Wilkin said.

"I think that's as exciting as having a 40-man squad, in my opinion.

"The option to bring people in has got to be there and it will be entertained, but we're more than happy with the lads we've got."