England Women fall to Papua New Guinea defeat

England were denied by late try against Papua New Guinea

England Women conceded a last-minute try to go down 20-16 to Papua New Guinea and draw their two-match Test series with the Orchids.

Buoyed by a 24-10 victory in Goroka the previous week, the tourists made the perfect start at the national stadium in Port Moresby with a try after one minute from centre Tara-Jane Stanley, who then kicked a penalty to make it 6-0.

Tries from Carol Humei and Belinda Gwasamum and a conversion from Erswin Kaiat enabled the Kumuls to lead 10-6 at the break and Roswita Kapo added a third two minutes into the second half as they extended the lead to 16-6.

England looked to have secured a draw when captain Emily Rudge and Naomi Williams added further tries and Stanley kicked her first conversion.

But Papua New Guinea stand-off Shirley Joe broke the England defence and with it their hearts when she darted over for the match-winning try.

It clinched a first win for the Orchids over England but it was marred somewhat by a biting allegation made by Rudge in the first half which referee Chris Butler put on report.