St Helens 18-20 Leeds Rhinos: Late Fran Goldthorp stunner sees visitors win Women's Super League clash

A late Fran Goldthorp try in virtually the final play saw the Leeds Rhinos snatch a dramatic 20-18 victory away at St Helens in Thursday's historic Super League double-header.

A second-half Tara Jones try looked likely to ensure St Helens would edge past Leeds, after the Rhinos had come back from 14-0 down to level the game at 14-14, until the final minute of play.

An entertaining clash saw Saints race out to a 14-0 lead by the 22nd minute through tries by Jodie Cunningham, Zoe Harris and player-of-the-match Amy Hardcastle.

Amy Hardcastle scored a sensational try and was named player of the match

Leeds hit back with two tries in the remainder of the first half through Caitlin Beevers and Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe, to leave things 14-10 at the break, before Goldthorp levelled the contest with the first of two tries in the second period.

A tight contest ebbed and flowed thereafter, with Jones putting Saints back in front but Harris crucially missed the straightforward conversion wide.

Zoe Harris (second from left) scored a first half try for St Helens, but crucially missed a second half conversion

Twice St Helens had potential try efforts sent up to the video referee, but both Eboni Partington and Paige Travis were denied through superb Leeds defence.

It left Goldthorp to win it with a stunning solo effort late on, giving Leeds a first win over St Helens since 2019.