Super League: Catalans Dragons thrash Castleford Tigers 38-4 to end six-match losing run

Reimis Smith scored a hat-trick against Castleford as Catalans returned to winning ways

Reimis Smith scored a hat-trick as Catalans Dragons ended a run of six straight Betfred Super League defeats by dismantling Castleford Tigers 38-4.

Debutant Alfie Lindsey put the visitors ahead but Catalans roared back with a pair of tries from New Zealand centre Smith to lead 10-4 at half-time.

Fouad Yaha, Luke Keary, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, who also kicked eight points, and Alrix Da Costa continued the Dragons' momentum before Smith completed his treble at the death for a much-needed victory for the French outfit.

Catalans were missing winger Tommy Makinson with a shoulder injury and he was replaced by the club's all-time top try-scorer Yaha.

Joe Westerman travelled to France but did not make the final cut as injury-hit Castleford started teenager Lindsey on the wing.

Home head coach Joel Tomkins had asked his players to put a smile on the faces of French supporters who have had little to shout about in a season to forget.

How the match unfolded

There was more misery in the opening minutes when full-back Aispuro-Bichet spilled the ball on his own 20-metre line and Castleford hooker Liam Horne scooted between the posts with the loose ball, although video referee Jack Smith disallowed the try after ruling a tackle had been completed.

There was no doubt moments later when Lindsey dotted down in the right corner after a sweeping move following a period of intense pressure on the Dragons' line.

Smith levelled the scores against the run of play in the 22nd minute after he picked up a clever pass from Aispuro-Bichet to stride over the line from 10 metres out.

The hosts had the chance to take the lead when Yaha chipped through, but Keary could not collect the ball for what would have been a simple score.

Keary made amends on the stroke of half-time when he stumbled and regained his feet to feed Smith for his second try, converted by Aispuro-Bichet for a 10-4 home lead which did not reflect the dominant opening half for Castleford.

Yaha stretched the home side's advantage when the winger collected a long pass from Keary to cross in the left corner in the 49th minute, and things got worse for Castleford when full-back Jenson Windley left the field with concussion.

The Dragons went further ahead when Ollie Partington fed Keary for a stroll over the line for the killer try in the 61st minute.

His half-back partner, Theo Fages, then landed a 40-20 kick and Aispuro-Bichet was next to score with a try on the left as Catalans turned up the heat.

Hooker Da Costa added further gloss with a trademark dummy-half scoot over the line before Smith completed his hat-trick late on.

