From Super League to the silver screen: How 'walking contradiction' Mason did it against all odds

The day after his final court appearance, Mason resolved to focus on rugby, immediately cutting the bad influences out of his life. Returning to Dewsbury Moor's U16s, his performances on the back of training were good enough to earn selection for Yorkshire and the England Schoolboys representative teams.

The door to the professional ranks proved a tough one to unlock though, and rejections by Bradford, Castleford, and Leeds - where he was told they did not believe he would ever play in Super League - nearly derailed those ambitions.

"To be honest, I went home and broke down crying and didn't know what to do," Mason said, recalling the aftermath of being told the Rhinos would not offer him a full-time contract.

"I remember someone coming up to me saying 'give it one last shot, Keith' and Wakefield came in for me.

"I had a trial game and it wasn't the best, but [head coach] John Harbin said 'listen, he's got it - we're going to sign him'."

After starring for a Wakefield academy team which featured other future Super League stars in Danny Brough, Ben Westwood and Gareth Ellis, Mason got his first taste of top-level rugby league in two games at the end of the 2000 season at the age of 17.

The following year he played 21 times and was called up by Wales, but little did Mason know he had been attracting interest from further afield until told by team-mate Willie Poching that Melbourne Storm wanted to sign him.

At 19, Mason became the youngest British forward to play in the NRL - turning down an approach from Leeds, the club which had previously rejected him, to move to Australia.

While the likes of Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul have recently become the latest English talents to move to the NRL, at the turn of the century it was a rarity for any player from these shores to head Down Under.

So, naturally, Mason's first call when arriving in Australia was to meet up with the other British player in the competition and fellow prop Adrian Morley, then playing for Sydney Roosters.

"Back then, there was only one English player there - someone I looked up to and played against a great many times - and that was Adrian Morley," Mason said.

"When I went out there, we went on a night out and I had the worst hangover the next day! He came to meet me the next day and we had a coffee at Coogee Bay.

"I wanted to meet him because he was someone I looked up to, and it was just me and him out there."

Early on in his time at Melbourne, Mason shared a house with future Australia great Cameron Smith (pictured) and found himself in a side with a clutch of players who would go on to make a huge impact.

Although he would ultimately make only four first-team appearances for the Storm, along with appearing regularly for their reserve-grade Queensland Cup side, it is a period of his life Mason looks back on fondly.

"When I first moved over, I lived with Cameron Smith and his wife," Mason said. "Billy Slater was coming through at the time, Cooper Cronk, Jake Webster, Semi Tadulala - all these players who were in the squad.

"Melbourne was an amazing experience...the list goes on and on.

"Mark Murray was the coach the first year, then Craig Bellamy came in and he liked me, but then all of a sudden there was all this stuff about me going back to England and signing for a Super League club."