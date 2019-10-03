NRL Grand Final: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders talking points

The Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters do battle for the NRL title on Sunday

The highlight of the Australian domestic season takes place on Sunday as Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders clash in the NRL Grand Final.

Defending champions the Roosters are aiming to make it rare back-to-back finals successes, while the Raiders are back in the showpiece contest for the first time since winning the old NSWRL Premiership in 1994.

You can watch this year's NRL Grand Final live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.30am BST (kick-off 9.30am BST), and ahead of the game, we have talking points, views from both camps, and team news...

Stuart not stuck in the past

The last time Canberra lifted a Premiership, Ricky Stuart was still playing for the club.

That was 25 years ago when the now-head coach was starting at half-back in a star-studded team including other greats such as Mal Meninga, Laurie Daley, and the Walters brothers, Kevin and Steve.

The 36-12 win over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the NSWRL Grand Final was the last of three titles in a five-year period for the club and, at the time, few would have expected the Raiders would not return to the showpiece game for another quarter of a century.

Plenty of memories from 1994 have been stirred up since Stuart's side booked their place in this year's final with a dramatic victory over South Sydney Rabbitohs in the semi-finals last week, with those iconic players from the era showing their support.

Ricky Stuart (second from the left) celebrates Canberra's 1994 triumph with Steve Walters, Mal Meninga, Laurie Daley, Bradley Clyde and Brett Mullins

But the Raiders boss is not indulging in any nostalgia ahead of the showdown with the Roosters.

"This is all about us this week," Stuart said. "The boys have all done a very good job of wanting that to be a part of our culture, but understand that you can appreciate the past (while ensuring) this is about us.

"We know they're supporting us, as are a lot of the other ex-players, but this is about trying to keep a pretty normal routine.

"It's important for them to handle it, but also to enjoy the times they need to enjoy and concentrate (when they need to). They're sensible enough guys, they know that (the Grand Final week distractions) are all winding up now."

Tedesco ready to face Raiders' wrath

James Tedesco is facing the Raiders five years after turning down the chance to play for them

Had things worked out differently, James Tedesco could well have been lining up for the Raiders instead of the Roosters at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Five years ago, the full-back - then playing for Wests Tigers - had verbally agreed a deal with Canberra to join as a replacement for Brisbane Broncos-bound Anthony Milford.

But the efforts of Tigers team-mate Robbie Farah helped sway Tedesco into staying at the club and reneging on the agreement, much to the chagrin of the Raiders and their supporters.

The 26-year-old eventually departed Wests for the Roosters ahead of last season and while he expects some barracking from the Raiders fans this Sunday, he has not spent much time considering what might have been.

James Tedesco poses with the Dally M medal after winning 2019 player of the year

"It could have been different or it could have been the same," Tedesco said. "That whole situation that happened wasn't ideal, but that's just how it is sometimes and I'm pretty proud to be here.

"I've got to expect it and I've coped some abuse when I've headed down there, but hopefully they've forgotten about it by now."

Certainly, his spell with the Roosters has proven to be a fruitful one so far. Tedesco was part of the team which won last year's Grand Final and his efforts in them returning this year saw him pick up the Dally M player of the year award this week.

"It's been a pretty successful two years, but there is still one game to go on Sunday," Tedesco said. "We'll prepare as best we can and get ready to go on Sunday.

"It's just the culture we have here - we want to be successful and it all started in November last year with pre-season training.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy, winning it last year, and teams were going to come after us, but it's a pretty big achievement for our team to get through that and have this opportunity."

Vidot backs the Green Machine

He competes under the name Ghost Vin Quade in the wrestling ring these days, but former Canberra winger Daniel Vidot is still keeping a close eye on the fortunes of his former club.

The 29-year-old spent five years with Canberra at the start of his professional career after graduating from their youth system, going on to score 27 tries in 45 appearances before moving on to St George Illawarra Dragons in 2012.

Daniel Vidot enjoyed five years playing for Canberra

Vidot, who called time on his rugby career in 2017 after a spell with Gold Coast Titans, is now living in the USA and competing in WWE as he tries to forge a second career.

Yet he is delighted to see the Raiders reach the NRL Grand Final after coming close during his time with the club and is backing them to overcome the reigning champions.

"It's going to be an awesome match, but being a Raiders player for five years I'm going to go with the Raiders," Vidot told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully the Green Machine comes up with the victory. They've been looking good coming into the final and hopefully they get over.

"It's been a long time coming, since they were in the Grand Final. Back in 2010, I was part of the team that made the semis, but we got knocked out.

"I think the result is going to be a lot different this week. It will be a close game, Sydney Roosters have been on fire all year, but I'm just looking for the upset with the Raiders."

Robinson hails Roosters' attitude

Trent Robinson never had any doubt in his mind the Roosters were going to make it to the Grand Final for the second year running, even when they went through a mid-season slump.

The team's form dipped around the same time as this season's State of Origin, but head coach Robinson's side rallied in the second half of the campaign to finish second in the table and fight through the play-offs to return to ANZ Stadium for the decider.

Trent Robinson always had faith the Roosters were capable of back-to-back Grand Final appearances

Even injuries and suspensions to some key players have not proven to be a disruption, with younger members of the squad stepping up to the mark, and Robinson insists there was never a point he questioned whether they were capable of defending their crown.

"Right from January when we all got back together, we weren't looking for the same feeling," Robinson said. "We've just been setting about our task and the guys' attitude has been spot on.

"We had a couple of weeks just before Origin where we didn't play the footy that we wanted to and then we started to mould it again.

"I think the freshness of some guys coming in has really added that. When you've got some young guys that come through and they haven't experienced anything before, that adds freshness.

The Roosters are aiming to make it back-to-back final triumphs

"But also if you're going into something to win something, that's a long way away. If you're going into a week or training session, thinking that you've got more in yourself, then that's right there for you."

Road to the final

The Roosters' second-place finish saw them host rivals South Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the qualifying play-off, breezing through that match 30-6 to advance straight to the preliminary finals.

There, they found themselves up against table-toppers the Storm, who had overcome a 12-10 defeat at home to the Raiders in the first round of the play-offs to defeat Parramatta Eels 32-0 in the semis.

A close-fought contest at the SCG saw the Roosters come out on top 14-6 thanks to tries from Boyd Cordner and Tedesco, plus the goal-kicking of Latrell Mitchell.

Canberra Raiders celebrate Josh Papallii's winning try against South Sydney

After finishing fourth in the regular season, Canberra were handed the aforementioned trip to Melbourne in the first round of the finals series, but overcame the odds to snatch a 12-10 victory thanks to a 78th-minute try from star second row Bateman.

The semi-final clash with the Rabbitohs in front of a 26,567 crowd at GIO Stadium proved just as tense and a 73rd-minute score from Josh Papallii, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was in the sin-bin for a professional foul, saw the Raider complete another smash and grab to book their place in the final.

Team news

The Roosters welcome prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves back from suspension and he goes straight back into the starting line-up, with Siosiua Taukeiaho dropping to the interchange bench.

Stand-off Luke Keary sat out training earlier this week due to injury, but Sydney are confident he will be able to feature in Sunday's final.

Raiders head coach Stuart has named an unchanged 17 from the team which defeated the Rabbitohs, with Josh Hodgson having made a full recovery from illness.

Hodgson's fellow Englishman Bateman has since been quarantined for the same reason, yet is expected to have recovered by Sunday as well.

Sydney Roosters: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Latrell Mitchell, Joseph Manu, Brett Morris, Luke Keary, Cooper Cronk, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Verrills, Isaac Liu, Boyd Cordner, Mitchell Aubusson, Victor Radley

Interchange: Angus Crichton, Zane Tetevano, Nat Butcher, Siosiua Taukeiaho

Canberra Raiders: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Nick Cotric, Jarrod Croker, Joseph Leilua, Jordan Rapana, Jack Wighton, Adrian Sezer, Josh Papalii, Josh Hodgson, Iosia Soliola, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Joseph Tapine

Interchange: Bailey Simonsson, Emre Guler, Corey Horsburgh, Dunamis Lui