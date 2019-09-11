Super League: Wakefield Trinity vs London Broncos Sky Live team news

Ryan Atkins is set to make his Wakefield return against the Broncos

Ryan Atkins is in line to pull on a Wakefield Trinity shirt for the first time in a decade when they host Super League relegation rivals London Broncos on Friday.

The 33-year-old centre returned to the club he played for from 2006 to 2009 after 10 years with Warrington Wolves ahead of the August transfer deadline, but has not yet featured due to injury.

However, Atkins is now fit again and Trinity head coach Chris Chester is delighted to have the two-time Challenge Cup winner available for the clash at Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Wakefield Trinity vs London Broncos Live on

"He's been a real positive influence on the group for the last three or four weeks since he's been here," Chester said.

"He's been in all the team meetings. He's a player that's got that experience, he's played in all the big games and knows what to say.

"This is something that he's probably not used to but the more experienced players we can get out on the field this week, the better for everybody."

Atkins' inclusion is the only change Chester has made to his 19-man squad from last week's 23-16 defeat away to Warrington Wolves, replacing the injured Anthony England.

Atkins last played for Wakefield in 2009

The equation is simple for Wakefield on Friday: Win, and they will be guaranteed a place in Super League for a 22nd-consecutive season.

But defeat would mean they will be nervously awaiting the outcome of the two games involving the other sides battling to avoid the drop, Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity have won 11 of their last 12 home meetings with the Londoners since the Broncos triumphed 36-12 in West Yorkshire way back in May 2003.

But their first game back in Super League this year saw Danny Ward's side triumph 42-24 at the Trailfinders Sports Ground and they followed that up with another home win over Wakefield, 42-34, in May.

2:26 Watch highlights as Jordan Abdull scored four tries to help the Broncos to victory over Wakefield Watch highlights as Jordan Abdull scored four tries to help the Broncos to victory over Wakefield

The Broncos know only completing the hat-trick over Wakefield will be enough to guarantee they avoid being relegated to the Championship after one year back in Super League.

Last Friday's dramatic 20-16 win away to Hull KR ensured the club from the capital took the survival battle to the final round of the regular season and head coach Ward is well aware of what is on the line for all four clubs.

"It's madness and great for the neutral, but not too good for those involved," Ward, who has named an unchanged 19-man squad, said.

"I'm not sure how many years in coaching I've got left if it's like that - it might be a short career. But it shows the quality of the competition and we've got a four-way battle at the bottom now."

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Joe Arundel, Ryan Atkins, Danny Brough, Jordy Crowther, Morgan Escare, Chris Green, Titus Gwaze, Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Adam Tangata, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Guy Armitage, Eddie Battye, Rob Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Daniel Hindmarsh, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Brock Lamb, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates