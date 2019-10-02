Super League play-offs: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils talking points

Wigan and Salford face off again with a Grand Final place at stake

We've got news from both camps, statistics and team news as Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils clash again at the DW Stadium for the right to face St Helens in this year's Super League Grand Final...

Evalds takes long road to the top

His try-saving tackle on Jordan Rankin in last Thursday's eliminator win over Castleford Tigers made Niall Evalds the talk of the rugby league world.

But the Salford Red Devils full-back has been one of his team's stand-out performers throughout the current Super League season, be it through moments like that or his try-scoring exploits.

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils Live on

Evalds is the team's top try-scorer with 22, with only St Helens flyer Tommy Makinson having scored more than the 26-year-old and Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley in the competition in 2019.

The former England Knights tourist's exploits are even more amazing when you consider he almost gave up on rugby league before being signed by Salford as a 15-year-old.

Those intervening 11 years have seen Evalds go through the move from The Willows to the AJ Bell Stadium, the Marwan Koukash era and relegation battles with the club.

Now the Red Devils are within touching distance of a maiden Super League Grand Final appearance after a fairy-tale run to the semi-finals against the odds and the Halifax native is savouring every moment.

Niall Evalds has enjoyed an impressive season with Salford

"It's been a long journey," Evalds told Sky Sports. "There have been tough times for players and fans, but there have been some good times along the way and it has been a really good season.

"It was a tough road at the start, but I knew I had the skill-set to play in Super League. My mum and dad said 'keep going, give it another shot' and they had a lot of belief in me, and pushed me to keep giving it a go.

"To be here, 80 minutes away from Old Trafford and one of the biggest games of my career is a bit special."

Wigan not stung by Saints defeat

A run of eight consecutive wins which had seen them end the Super League regular season in second place and advance towards a return to Old Trafford came to a juddering halt for Wigan Warriors last Friday.

League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens put on a masterclass against a below-par Warriors side in the play-off derby clash at Totally Wicked Stadium, running out 40-10 winners en route to booking their first Grand Final appearance in five years.

That second-place finish means Wigan have another chance to reach Super League's showpiece game and retain their title despite the defeat at the hands of Saints, as they now go into the elimination semi-final at home to Salford this Friday.

Head coach Adrian Lam has not wasted time dwelling on last Friday's loss either and while lessons have been learnt from that match, the focus is firmly on ensuring the defending champions do not come unstuck against Super League's surprise package.

"After Friday night, we've just wiped the slate clean and focused on Salford," Lam said. "This is a massive job for us, they are playing some good rugby at the moment and they've been one of the most consistent sides all season.

Wigan found it tough going against St Helens last week

"I think this group of players have been great in these situations in the past. They are embarrassed in some degrees as individuals and as a team and I know they will be a different team this week.

"The best thing about last week is that we've got a chance to fix it, our players have an opportunity to put things right."

A night for milestones

Friday marks a day of several players hitting career milestones, with Liam Farrell set to play his 250th game in a Wigan shirt since making a try-scoring debut for the club in the win over Wakefield Trinity in April 2010.

Team-mate Thomas Leuluai, meanwhile, is in line to make the 450th appearance of his playing career. Leuluai is in his second spell with Wigan, having played for New Zealand Warriors and London Broncos too, along with representing New Zealand and the Exiles at international level.

Liam Farrell is set to reach a major milestone for Wigan

Salford's Gil Dudson is set to play his 150th Super League game as well. The prop will be aiming to make it a night to remember against his former club, who he won the Super League title with in 2013.

Head-to-head record

This will be the fifth time Wigan and Salford have met in 2019, with the most recent being in the opening round of the play-offs two weeks ago when the Warriors defied a late onslaught from the Red Devils to seal an 18-12 win.

The previous 48 Super League meetings have seen Wigan win 42 of those, with Salford claiming just the six successes.

1:16 Watch highlights from the first of this year's play-off meetings between Wigan and Salford Watch highlights from the first of this year's play-off meetings between Wigan and Salford

The Red Devils have not won any of their four meetings with the Warriors this year and have only a single win at the DW Stadium to their name.

Team news

Dan Sarginson remains a slight concern for Wigan ahead of the clash with Salford, who he is set to join for next season.

The centre is rated as 50/50 for Friday's game, but has been included in Lam's 19-man squad.

Salford head coach Ian Watson makes just one change to his 19-man squad from the team which defeat Castleford in last Thursday's play-off eliminator.

Prop Josh Johnson returns to the team after missing their previous two play-off games.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Josh Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walke, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson