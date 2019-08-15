Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Sky Live Super League team news

Adrian Lam believes Wigan are still being overlooked as genuine Super League title contenders

Adrian Lam is happy for Wigan Warriors to keep being overlooked as Super League title contenders going into Friday's home clash with Warrington Wolves.

The defending champions are currently fourth in the table on the back of a run of just one loss in their past nine league matches following an inconsistent start to the 2019 season.

Wigan sit just two points behind opponents Warrington and Hull FC too, but head coach Lam believes many outside of the camp still do not see them as being in with a genuine chance of retaining the title.

"I still don't think other supporters and teams out there think that we are the real deal, but that's okay," Lam said.

"We've still got a fair way to go with our improvement, but I know with the experience we've got here and the big game players, we can get there in good shape. It's exciting times ahead.

"I think the timing of playing a top-four side is good for us and we look forward to that challenge on Friday night to see where we are at as a team."

This will be Warrington's first visit to the DW Stadium in 2019, with one Super League match and the sixth-round Challenge Cup tie between them being played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, plus the meeting between the two at Anfield during Magic Weekend.

The Wolves have been victorious in all three of those matches and make the short trip to Wigan aiming to get back to winning ways after four consecutive league defeats.

Lam is without prop Ben Flower, who is now set for between four to six weeks out with a knee injury having only returned from a back problem in last Friday's 36-18 win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Joe Burgess is a doubt with a pectoral injury as well, but will face a fitness test ahead of the match and has been included in Lam's 19-man squad.

Opposite number Steve Price has recalled several players to his squad after they were rested for the 30-12 defeat to upcoming Challenge Cup final opponents St Helens last Thursday.

Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper and Toby King are all set to feature against Wigan, with Tom Lineham available after serving a one-match suspension as well.

Ex-Wigan player Matty Smith is due to make his second Warrington appearance against his old club after signing on loan from Catalans Dragons ahead of last Friday's deadline as well.

Smith is wary of the dangers posed by the Warriors and is eager to put one over on his former team as the Wolves aim to take a step closer to securing second place.

"Our focus is to get that second spot so it's a massive game," Smith said. "We're going there with a great squad to get the win, but we understand that Wigan do come good at the right time.

"They tend to leave it late, they're playing some really good rugby and they're tough to beat the DW."

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Smith, Lama Tasi, Ben Westwood