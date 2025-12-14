Champions Cup: Edinburgh suffer heavy defeat away to Castres

Edinburgh suffered a big defeat to Castres

Edinburgh were brought back down to earth in the Investec Champions Cup as they fell to a 33-0 defeat at Castres.

The visitors claimed a stunning 33-20 win over Toulon on their return to the competition last week but they were well beaten in France this time as the home side pulled away in the second half.

Christian Ambadiang's 12th-minute try was the only score of the first period but the lead extended to 12-0 within six minutes second-half minutes when Loris Zarantonello crossed and Pierre Popelin converted.

Tyler Ardron was the third Castres player to score a try as they stretched their advantage even further and Edinburgh's cause was not helped when Piers O'Conor was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Castres took full advantage, Adam Vargas securing the bonus point with the hosts' fourth try when he crossed in the corner.

The scoring was complete in the 63rd minute when Popelin sent over his fourth conversion following Vilimoni Botitu's try.

Challenge Cup: Exeter hopes hit by late Racing 92 fightback

Exeter succumbed to a late fightback from Racing 92 after Greg Fisilau had been sent to the sin-bin as the French side snatched a dramatic 31-31 draw in their Investec Challenge Cup match at the Stade Dominique Duvauchelle.

After Kleo Labarbe put the hosts ahead with an early try, the Chiefs, who beat Cheetahs 42-12 in their opening game, responded as Martin Moloney and Kane James both touched down.

Selestino Ravutaumada's 27th-minute try pulled Racing back in the game, only for Lewis Pearson and Rus Tuima to go over before the break to give Exeter what seemed a solid 28-12 lead, with Ben Coen making all the conversions.

After a hectic first half, the tempo dropped following changes from both sides in the pack.

Exeter saw Tuima given a yellow card just after the hour, with Racing capitalising to score another try through Romain Taofifenua before Coen kicked a 70th-minute penalty and Fisilau was also then sent to the sin bin.

Nolann Donguy's try set up a tense finish and Racing rallied as Antoine Latrasse went over in added time, with Geronimo Prisciantelli slotting over the extras to complete the comeback.