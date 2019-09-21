England vs Tonga: England looking for strong World Cup start

England skipper Owen Farrell

England enter their World Cup campaign against Tonga at the Sapporo Dome on Sunday as overwhelming favourites to make a winning start to Pool C.

Eddie Jones' men launch their bid to wrestle the Webb Ellis Trophy from New Zealand when they clash with Tonga in the first of two games they must play in four days.

England are expected to beat both Tonga and the USA - who they meet on Thursday - but will face tougher asks with Argentina and France looming.

Arriving in Japan as joint-second favourites alongside South Africa and behind the All Blacks, they have the goal of atoning for their embarrassing performance at the last World Cup.

After the inexperience of his predecessor Stuart Lancaster, England made Eddie Jones the highest-paid coach in international rugby in the hope he would provide the expertise needed to transform a team that had bombed in 2015 into world-beaters. There have been some outstanding successes and undoubted failures, but England are determined to perform in Japan.

"We can't be more committed to winning the tournament. We've given everything over the last four years that we could to prepare for it," said lock Courtney Lawes.

"We want to go all the way, but it is one step at a time with Tonga first so all eyes are on them. We've had to contain ourselves a little bit this week because we don't want to peak too early, but I know we will be ready and firing."

All guns blazing

The big concern over England is their tendency to collapse when in front. It is a frailty seen time and again since the start of the 2018 summer tour to South Africa and it cost them dear in the recent Six Nations when they threw away a lead against Wales before imploding when confronted by a remarkable comeback from Scotland.

Do they now know how to react when a game must be changed? Only the next few weeks will show if Jones has pressed the right buttons.

England want to start the tournament with a statement and to that end have named their strongest available side that shows only two changes to the team that flattened Ireland in record fashion at Twickenham last month.

Lawes partners Maro Itoje in the second row, forcing George Kruis onto the bench, with Anthony Watson coming in for Joe Cokanasiga on the right wing.

Kingdom of Tonga

A source of enormous pride to Tonga is their history of successfully fighting off invaders - they are the only one of the three Pacific Island nations playing at the World Cup to escape being colonised. The ferocity they once showed in repelling attackers has shaped their national psyche and, having been passed down through the generations, exists to this day through the warrior spirit displayed on a rugby pitch.

Tonga are ranked 15th in the world and are expected to be swept aside with ease, but they are big-hitting opponents who field the heaviest player in world rugby in 24-stone prop Ben Tameifuna.

Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna is the heaviest player in Rugby World Cup history

Seven of their starting XV play in England including their captain Siale Piutau, the Bristol centre, and the nation's record points scorer in fly-half Kurt Morath.

"We want to bring as much intensity as we can. We want to run them around and be as physical as we can because we know they'll bring that against us," added Lawes.

"We're ready for whatever they throw at us and will come at them with our game plan. There's no denying that they have a great team and if we let them play we'll have a hard day, a long day.

"You don't really want to get in an arm-wrestle with this kind of team. We have a strategy and if we can put that into place it will make the game go easier for us.

Courtney Lawes is looking forward to the physical challenge against Tonga

"The one thing we don't want to do is just try and knock them over up front because that's exactly what they want to do. We must play to our strengths."

For all their courage, there is no hiding the cold, hard fact that Tonga enter only the third meeting between the rivals as huge underdogs who can be backed as high as 80/1 to complete one of the World Cup's greatest upsets.

England stars receive £25,000 for each match, a sum that dwarfs the measly £330 earned by the Islanders that makes it so hard to stop their talent being plundered by clubs and richer nations.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi , 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford , 9 Ben Youngs ; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Courtney Lawes, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola



Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 George Kruis , 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jonathan Joseph

Tonga: 15 David Halaifonua, 14 Atieli Pakalani, 13 Siale Piutau (c), 12 Cooper Vuna, 11 Viliami Lolohea, 10 Kurt Morath, 9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Siegfried Fisiihoi, 2 Sosefo Sakalia, 3 Ben Tameifuna, 4 Sam Lousi, 5 Leva Fifita, 6 Sione Kalamafoni, 7 Fotu Lokotui, 8 Maama Vaipulu

Replacements: 16 Siua Maile, 17Latu Talakai, 18 Ma'afu Fia, 19 Dan Faleafa, 20 Nasi Manu, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 James Faiva, 23 Nafi Tu'itavake