France vs Wales: Five talking points ahead of Six Nations opener in Paris

France captain Guilhem Guirado and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones pose with the Six Nations trophy

The battle for the 2019 Six Nations crown kicks off on Friday night when France play host to Wales at the Stade de France in Paris.

Momentum with Wales

Wales will bid to equal their longest winning sequence since 1999 when they take on France in Friday's opening game of the Six Nations, Warren Gatland's last campaign as Welsh coach.

Most of the Welsh team look happy after beating South Africa in November

With a favourable fixture list that sees them host England and defending Grand Slam champions Ireland, an experienced Wales side is expected to mount a serious challenge for a fourth title under Gatland, having won the Grand Slam in 2008 - his first year in charge - and 2012, and the championship in 2013.

Wales have racked up nine victories on the trot. A win on Friday would take them to 10, a feat previously achieved when former All Blacks coach Graham Henry was in charge. The all-time Wales winning run is 11 Tests, set between 1907 and 1910.

French decline?

France's Yoann Huget and Guilhem Guirado reflect after defeat to Fiji

France's malaise is an ongoing concern - indeed, their last match was a 21-14 home defeat to Fiji which was great for Pacific islands rugby but continued the sense of despair across the Channel where the national team continues to suffer from the club game's reliance on overseas players.

However France have a knack of peaking in a World Cup year and they have some serious quality in their backs - if they click, they can cause some serious damage.

Another French farce?

Wales' last visit to the Stade de France in 2017 brought new meaning to the term epic clash with referee Wayne Barnes finally bringing an end to a far from thrilling contest as the match clock approached 100 minutes.

There has never been a finale like it in the Championship's long history and hopefully there will never be another.

Wales appeared on course for victory only for a bizarre turn of events that included a yellow card for prop Samson Lee in the 82nd minute who incredibly was able to return to a game still very much going on 10 minutes later!

The full time whistle goes on France's epic Six Nations victory over Wales in Paris in 2017

There was also the controversy surrounding the return to the fray of France prop Rabah Slimani in place of Uini Antonio and the confusion over the possible mis-use of a head injury assessment.

Let's not forget the allegation of biting from Wales wing George North and of course the seemingly inevitable try from Camille Chat and conversion from Camille Lopez that decided the contest in the hosts' favour.

Barnes actions understandably were scrutinised in the wake of the game and the French Rugby Federation were eventually reprimanded for failing to follow HIA protocols but an investigation found "no clear evidence that there was any intent to obtain a competitive advantage".

Can 'Little general' put France in the driving seat?

A perennial problem for the France rugby team in recent times has been the lack of an established half-back pairing capable of guiding what on paper looks a truly formidable outfit.

Brunel has opted for Clermont's Morgan Parra, known as 'Le petit general', and club team-mate Camille Lopez for the Welsh Test.

Unbelievably, it is only the second time the pair will play together at international level, the last time coming back in 2014.

Parra gave a nod to his club connection with the 19-times capped Lopez, but insisted it is not always the perfect match-up.

"We know each other inside out, we share everything. But it's not all rosy, we lose it over matches, we shout at and insult each other.

Can Morgan Parra spark the French back line?

"But we want only victory and the best for the team. We're not pretentious enough, however, to say that just because we know each other that tomorrow will be fine."

The question is whether Parra can boss things from scrum-half and cope with Wales' proven, teak-tough rush defence.

Parra will be up against Tomos Williams who makes his Six Nations debut and Gatland is expecting big things from him.

"He is not the biggest man in the world, but he's competitive," Gatland said. "We feel he is a player with a future.

"He has things to work on - he knows that, from a defensive point of view - but he's got some lovely little touches and a bit of X-factor about him as well."

Team News

Tomos Williams has the X-factor, according to Gatland.

For Wales, Williams will partner Cardiff team-mate Gareth Anscombe in the half-backs, while flanker Josh Navidi returns after missing the whole of the autumn series because of injury. Scarlets prop Rob Evans replaces Nicky Smith.

Gatland, whose side will be captained once more by veteran second-row Alun Wyn Jones, added: "We have a great deal of experience across the team and on the bench, and we want to kick things off well on Friday."

Jones will be up against a South African man mountain come Friday after France coach Jacques Brunel named Montpellier's Paul Willemse at lock.

Montpellier's Paul Willemse will make his debut against Wales

Willemse received a French passport in November after arriving in France in 2014 and will become the 11th South African-born player to turn out for Les Bleus.

Also making his debut against the Welsh and facing a baptism of fire in midfield will be Romain Ntamack, the 19-year-old son of emblematic ex-France back Emile.

3:27 Warren Gatland admits he is surprised France have left Mathieu Bastareaud out of their matchday squad for Friday's opening Six Nations game against Wales Warren Gatland admits he is surprised France have left Mathieu Bastareaud out of their matchday squad for Friday's opening Six Nations game against Wales

Gatland has already said that Wales twill aim to put the France teenager under pressure: "We need to look at putting him under pressure by challenging him on decision-making and defence, and giving him no time on the ball and making it a tough day for him.

Ntamack is preferred to vice-captain and defensive lynchpin Mathieu Bastareaud, who doesn't even make the replacements' bench.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Samson Lee, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.

France: 15 Maxime Medard, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Wesley Fofana, 12 Romain Ntamack, 11 Yoann Huget, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Morgan Parra; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Guilhem Guirado (c), 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 7 Arthur Iturria, 8 Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Felix Lambey, 20 Gregory Alldritt, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Gael Fickou, 23 Geoffrey Doumayrou.