Georgia eye 2023 Rugby World Cup spot with win over Fiji

Georgia head into the Fiji game on the back of a bonus-point win over Uruguay

Georgia can move top of Pool D and book their place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup with victory over Fiji at Hanazono Rugby Stadium on Thursday (kick-off 6.15am BST).

The Georgians have yet to score a big win over a top-tier nation in the same vein as Japan's stunning victories over Ireland and South Africa, but they are keen to show the world how much they have improved.

Beating two-times quarter-finalists Fiji, on the back of an impressive five-try victory over Uruguay, will all-but guarantee third place and a place in the next World Cup.

It would be a perfect way for head coach Milton Haig to bid farewell after eight years in charge.

The third-placed team in each pool qualifies automatically for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

"You'd be fair in saying that if Georgia wins this game, we'll qualify for the next World Cup," said Haig.

"Logistically, nobody else could catch us unless there are some huge, huge upsets.

"We are confident that if we get this job done, we'll have qualified. This is what we've worked hard for over the past three years. It's come down to this and we always knew it would."

He's fully braced for a Fiji backlash, however, and expects to see the team which fared so well early on against Australia rather than the side which lost to Uruguay.

Fiji have had eight days to try and put their shock loss to Uruguay behind them

"The whole world knows about the Fijian team," said Haig. "They'll look to run the ball, I'm absolutely certain of that."

Fiji had an eight-day turnaround since losing to Uruguay, in what is a must-win game before it faces pool leaders Wales.

Georgia's national-record tally of five tries against Uruguay carried on the momentum generated from the second half of its 43-14 loss to Wales. The Georgians trailed that one 29-0 but matched the Welsh 2-2 in converted tries after the break and often dominated in the scrum.

Fiji's pack has its work cut out, considering five of Georgia's seven tries so far have been scored by forwards.

Fiji are hoping to avoid a third successive defeat in Japan

They have to handle Georgia's imposing pack before getting their flying backs into the game.

"They are a very strong set-piece team and it's about getting our set piece right to provide some good ball for our deadly backline," said Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu.

"Anyone who knows the Flying Fijians well, we get our name from flying around the pitch a lot. But this week the main focus is to execute our plays and really apply some pressure at the set-piece."

Fiji head coach John McKee has made 11 changes from the Uruguay game, choosing a considerably stronger line-up containing 13 of the 15 players who started against Australia.

Peceli Yato, who missed the Uruguay match after showing signs of concussion following a high and heavy tackle in the Australia game, returns at No 8 in a significant boost for McKee's side.

"Peceli has been a massive loss for us," said McKee. "He was in outstanding form against the Wallabies, and at the time he got injured was probably one of the best players on the park.

"It has been good to have had an eight-day turnaround to give us time to regroup and have a full week's training going into this game."

Georgia: 15 Soso Matiashvili, 14 Giorgi Kveseladze, 13 David Kacharava, 12 Merab Sharikadze (c), 11 Alexander Todua, 10 Lasha Khmaladze, 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1 Mikheil Nariashvili, 2 Shalva Mamukashvili, 3 Beka Gigashvili, 4 Giorgi Nemsadze, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 6 Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 7 Mamuka Gorgodze, 8 Beka Gorgadze

Replacements: 16 Jaba Bregvadze, 17 Guram Gogichashvili, 18 Levan Chilachava, 19 Otari Giorgadze, 20 Beka Saginadze, 21 Gela Aprasidze, 22 Lasha Malaguradze, 23 Miriani Modebadze

Fiji: 15 Kini Murimurivalu, 14 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 12 Lepani Botia, 11 Semi Radradra, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Campese Ma'afu, 2 Samuel Matavesi, 3 Manasa Saulo, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu (c), 7 Semi Kunatani, 8 Peceli Yato

Replacements: 16 Tuvere Vugakoto, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Peni Ravai, 19 Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20 Viliame Mata, 21 Nikola Matawalu, 22 Jale Vatubua, 23 Josh Matavesi